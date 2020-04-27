Some restaurants in Columbus reopening as governor lifts COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday’s the day restaurants in Georgia can reopen as long as they follow restrictions listed by the governor.
Although many restaurants are keeping their dining rooms closed for now, others are excited to welcome customers inside.
Restaurants with open dining rooms have to limit the number of people inside and make sure they’re social distancing even as they eat.
Wild Wing Cafe in Columbus is opening its’ doors to the public to dine in for the first time in weeks. But things are a little different compared to before the coronavirus pandemic.
Thomas Bush is one of the first customers to sit inside.
“The lady took my temperature when I went in," he said. “They all had on their masks."
Every guest has their temperature taken and those dining in are asked a few questions like have you traveled or are you experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19?
Manager Pam Doswell said they are taking social distancing seriously. Tables are marked with yellow tape to signify no one can sit there.
“Tables are going to have to be every other table," Doswell said. “If two people come in, we’re going to sit them at a four top. They’re going to have to sit diagonally. Six people come in, we’ll have to sit them on an eight top and sit them diagonally. You can’t sit side by side or across from each other.
“I’m glad I came here because they were real nice and they had the tables spread out. Where I sat, no one was near me," Bush said.
Cleaning is also a big deal. On Sunday, Doswell said their cleaning crew sanitized the entire building and employees are constantly cleaning everything people touch.
“Our employees will be wearing masks and gloves, so we’re going to try to keep it as safe as we know how," she said.
“I was impressed in their actually," Bush said. “They have the stuff where you get the Purell where you keep your hands clean.
Bush said he was chomping at the bit to eat out, and plans to do it again.
“Absolutely, absolutely," he said. "I couldn’t wait to get out and support somebody.”
Managers suggest even with all the precautions they’re taking to keep you safe, you should still take your own like wearing a mask when you go out.
