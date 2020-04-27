Thunderstorms Return on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will be quiet on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Look for the next storm system to approach the area on Wednesday with a chance of rain and storms - some of those storms could be on the strong side, so we will keep an eye on them, and you should too; however, we don’t anticipate anything widespread, just a few storms with pockets of gusty or damaging winds. We will cool down on Thursday with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows should be in the 40s in spots early Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. We will see highs back near 80s on Friday, with mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Early next week could bring 90-degree weather to places on Monday, with highs staying in the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday as clouds move back in.