Tuscaloosa recognizes ninth anniversary of April 27 tornado strike

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC that the city of Tuscaloosa and the people who live there are stronger since the April 27 tornado ripped through this community.
“That storm defined not only who we are. But what we’ve become,” said Maddox.
A brick wall is all that’s left of a business destroyed by the tornado in a section of Alberta along University Boulevard East. The tornado destroyed more than 5,300 homes, businesses and other structures.
“Today, my feelings are with the families of the 53 people who lost someone,” Maddox continued.
Since then, memorials and monuments have been installed to remember the lives lost. A memorial built by Alagasco sits in Jaycee Park where the tornado hit the heart of the Alberta City community.
Over time, some homes and business were rebuilt. Maddox feels they’ve been able to reclaim some of what was lost.
“Ultimately that’s Tuscaloosa’s character. It’s resilient courage to keep moving forward no matter how difficult, and that was difficult. That was difficult by any measure,” he concluded.
Denny Chimes rang 53 times Monday at 5:13 to honor those 53 people killed during the April 27th tornado.
