Alabama nurse, doctor join fight against coronavirus in NYC

NEW YORK (WSFA) - When the COVID 19 pandemic ends, a nurse and a doctor from the River Region will have more than done their parts to defeat it.
One nurse has been on the front lines in New York for two weeks, and a new doctor is just now joining the fight.
“I felt like I had to do something,” said Dr. Kristy Cromblin.
I was baptism by fire.
“I had multiple codes one night and of course we lost some of those patients,” Cromblin said.
Cromblin volunteered to start her residency in the thick of it all at Jamaica Medical Center in Queens, New York.
“So it’s still pretty bad, definitely pretty bad,” she said.
You may recall the original story we did with Juanita Hester two weeks ago before she left her Montgomery home.
Two weeks later, Hester reports from the so-called “COVID-19 floor” at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey where she works 18-hour days.
“I’ve seen an entire family go down. Four people. A mother, a daughter, another daughter,” Hester said.
At both hospitals, Cromblin and Hester say they are beginning to see a turnaround. They are cautiously optimistic that maybe the worst is behind us.
“It’s not as bad as it was three weeks ago,” said Cromblin.
“Just give it time. It will pass. Be patient, keep your social distance and wash your hands,” said Hester.
Cromblin and Hester say they agree with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s move Tuesday to partially reopen Alabama’s economy beginning Thursday afternoon with strict guidelines.
