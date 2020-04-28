City of Columbus looking to take ownership of Liberty Theatre Cultural Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The historic Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus remains in a state of disrepair as gradual deterioration has made it hard for the owners to keep up with repairs.
During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the city manager and several councilors asked to approve for the city to take ownership of the Liberty Theatre. This would allow the city to pay for repairs and upgrades to the nearly century-old theater.
After a roughly hour-long discussion, the city manager delayed the vote until further notice.
"The Liberty Theatre is a historical cultural center that needs to be preserved, and I'm watching it day-by-day deteriorating,” said City manager Isaiah Hugley.
Councilor Bruce Huff said he’s been in conversation with several private investors about taking over the Liberty Theatre. Several other councilors expressed concerns about committing to the projected $3 million cost to repair and revitalize the facility amid uncertain economic times.
