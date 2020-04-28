East Alabama Medical Center reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A major hospital in Lee County, which has seen some of the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state of Alabama, is now reporting lower numbers than they have in nearly a month.
East Alabama Medical Center says that their current COVID-19 Census is at 55 patients. This number includes positive and pending cases at both EAMC and EAMC-Lanier.
This is the lowest the COVID-19 Census has been since April 2, when the hospital had just 51 cases.
The hospital also reports there are currently just seven patients utilizing ventilators. This number has remained steady over the past few weeks, though it is substantially decreased from the peak of 22 patients using ventilators during the first week of April.
Officials say they hope this number will continue to trend downward.
