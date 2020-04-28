Ga. DOE awards $1.8 million in digital learning grants to Chattahoochee Valley schools

By Alex Jones | April 28, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 2:25 PM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Educations has awarded $21 million in digital learning grants to schools across the state. $1.8 million of those grants were awarded to schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, I am grateful for the thousands of educators across our state who have adapted to continue providing a world-class education to Georgia students," Governor Brian Kemp said. “These grants will provide much-needed support as they continue to navigate changing educational landscapes, and I want Georgia’s educators and students to know that they have our complete support in these challenging times."

Districts are planning to use the funds to purchase digital devices for both students and teachers.

Funds awarded through this grant can be used up until September 30, 2021.

Click here for a detailed summary of how each of the 55 districts receiving grants are planning to use the awards.

Districts in the Chattahoochee Valley receiving a portion of the $21 million grants include:

School District School Grant Amount
Clay County Clay County Elementary School $30,200
Dooly County Dooly County K-8 $123,083
Dooly County Dooly County High School $65,339
Dougherty County Alice Coachman Elementary School $104,600
Dougherty County Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School $98,400
Dougherty County Northside Elementary School $70,800
Dougherty County Radium Springs Magnet Middle School $172,400
Dougherty County Robert H. Harvey Elementary School $119,600
Muscogee County Baker Middle School $65,701
Muscogee County Brewer Middle School $55,826
Muscogee County Carver High School $104,474
Muscogee County Davis Elementary School $38,804
Muscogee County Dorothy Height Elementary School $67,440
Muscogee County East Columbus Magnet Academy $62,287
Muscogee County Georgetown Elementary School $61,155
Muscogee County Jordan Vocational High School $104,770
Muscogee County Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School $48,890
Muscogee County Rigdon Road Elementary School $55,856
Muscogee County Rothschild Learning Academy School $62,088
Muscogee County Wesley Heights Elementary School $49,014
Randolph County Randolph County Middle School $33,000
Randolph County Randolph County High School $46,000
Terrell County Cooper-Carver Elementary School $117,600
Troup County Hogansville Elementary School $90,400
Worth County Worth County Achievement Center $6,500
TOTAL $1,854,227

