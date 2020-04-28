Ga. DOE awards $1.8 million in digital learning grants to Chattahoochee Valley schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Educations has awarded $21 million in digital learning grants to schools across the state. $1.8 million of those grants were awarded to schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19, I am grateful for the thousands of educators across our state who have adapted to continue providing a world-class education to Georgia students," Governor Brian Kemp said. “These grants will provide much-needed support as they continue to navigate changing educational landscapes, and I want Georgia’s educators and students to know that they have our complete support in these challenging times."
Districts are planning to use the funds to purchase digital devices for both students and teachers.
Funds awarded through this grant can be used up until September 30, 2021.
Districts in the Chattahoochee Valley receiving a portion of the $21 million grants include:
