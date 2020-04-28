Gov. Kemp: More Georgians tested for COVID-19 today than any other day

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia has seen more people tested for COVID-19 today than any other single day during the pandemic, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports nearly 13,000 new tests were conducted today.
This comes two weeks after Gov. Kemp said the state needed to increase the amount of testing and promised to make every effort to do so.
“It is clear we are making significant progress. We have dramatically increased the number of testing sites with forty-nine now available across the state...," said Gov. Kemp. “Yesterday I asked all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment to get tested. We have the sites, the physicians, and the tests. We just need more Georgians to participate.”
Georgians with symptoms can download the Augusta University ExpressCare app or call 706-721-1852 to get a free test.
Asymptomatic Georgians who are medical workers, first responders, law enforcement, or residents or staff of a long-term care facility can schedule a free test with the Columbus Health Department by calling 706-321-6300.
Gov. Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses has been met with concerns across the board, including from President Donald Trump.
Among states beginning reopening processes, Georgia has one of the most aggressive plans to restart the economy.
