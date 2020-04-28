Hardaway High School’s valedictorian surprised and honored with a parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high school senior who is at the top of her class got a big surprise Tuesday.
Ciera Walker earned the prestigious honor of being named valedictorian at Hardaway High School in Columbus. Her parents decided to celebrate her accomplishments with a parade.
Walker said she felt the love and support from family, friends, and Hardaway High’s principal.
The owner of Kustom Printing in Columbus heard about Walker and created a t-shirt, yard sign, and plaques designed with her in mind.
Walker’s parents said they’re especially grateful. Walker is preparing to walk into the next chapter of her life at the University of Georgia to major in broadcast journalism.
