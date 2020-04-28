Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say a man is in custody after allegedly shooting and wounding three police officers before barricading himself in a home. They say the man allegedly set the house on fire around noon Monday before fleeing the scene on foot. He was captured a short time later. Police say the incident began about 1 a.m. when officers on patrol spotted a suspicious person. The man ran and then turned around and fired several shots. Police say the officer was treated and released from a hospital. The second shooting occurred about 7 a.m. when police saw officers tracked the suspect to a Chandler home when the man opened fire. Police say two officers were shot but the bullets didn’t penetrate their body armor.