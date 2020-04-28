MCSD receives grant to support digital learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) received a grant to support digital learning.
The school district was awarded $776,305 as a recipient of the Georgia Department of Education’s (GDoE) Title I Section 1003 School Improvement Digital Learning Grant.
MCSD received a score of 100 on its application and is one of 55 school districts that will receive funding to further assist in digital learning infrastructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this time of uncertainty, we are pivoting toward more innovative ways to create equity in our student learning strategies,” said Dr. David Lewis, MCSD Superintendent of Education. “These funds will further advance the development of our digital curriculum and professional development components within our established Personalized Learning initiative, which allowed us to continue digital learning throughout the District in light of closures amid COVID-19.”
The funds will allow the school district to further its personalized learning initiative with additional digital resources and professional development for the following State-identified Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) or Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) schools:
- Baker Middle School
- Brewer Elementary School
- Carver High School
- Davis Elementary School
- Dorothy Height Elementary School
- East Columbus Magnet Academy
- Georgetown Elementary School
- Jordan Vocational College and Career Academy
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School
- Rigdon Road Elementary School
- Rothschild Leadership Academy
- Wesley Heights Elementary School
