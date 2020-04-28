Phenix City police investigating shooting on 13th Place and 17th Ave.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Police responded to the area of 13th Place and 17th Ave. at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Apr. 28 in reference to a shooting.
Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The subject was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. There is no word on this condition at this time.
Another male on scene was brought in for questioning in reference to the shooting. His involvement in the shooting is being investigated at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
