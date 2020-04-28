Seacor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.
The provider of offshore drilling services posted revenue of $192.3 million in the period.
Seacor shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.17, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CKH