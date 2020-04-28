Several COVID-19 related items on agenda during virtual Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city leaders are encouraging residents to continue practicing social distancing as the shelter-in-place order is set to expire Thursday in Georgia.
Columbus City Council held a virtual meeting Tuesday night where they talked about several COVID-19 related topics.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson shared a COVID-19 update during the meeting. According to Henderson, there are 291 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 related deaths in Muscogee County.
As Georgia’s shelter-in-place order is set to expire Thursday, Mayor Henderson says his office’s message remains the same.
“The way we have helped flatten our curve and hold down the numbers of people who are in hospitals is because we have stayed close to home," said Henderson. “It’s because our residents have fought back with the one weapon they have and that’s themselves. And that was keeping themselves distanced. Using masks when they go out in public. So, we would urge them to continue to do that for the foreseeable future.
The mayor also introduced his recommended budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year, noting that these are unprecedented times. In his proposed budget, Henderson said he’s budgeted for capital purchases, but delayed them until mid-year due to the coronavirus impact.
He suggests holding insurance premiums as they are with no increase this year for employees. Henderson said he’s also budgeted for a 2 percent cost of living raise for all employees. However, he said this would be effective Jan. 1 instead of in June due to the current financial situation.
“As we look to get our business community actively engaged in commerce again, we know that it’s going to be completely different and the hard part for us is we really don’t have anything to compare this to," Henderson said.
A series of budget review sessions will begin May 5.
Council unanimously approved to limit the restrictions of the Deferred Compensation Plan, which allows city employees to have pay withheld to contribute to their retirement account.
“However, the recent CARES Act because of the coronavirus crisis, had contained three provisions which are designed to make it easier for people to access their savings in their deferred comp plans during this period of emergency," said Assistant City Attorney Lucy Sheftall.
Council also unanimously approved the temporary use of the Columbus Civic Center and the Columbus Convention and Trade Center as additional spaces for state court from May 13 through June 3. City Attorney Clifton Fay said this will mainly be for state court arraignments on Friday and any other hearings where they might need to use the facilities.
