Some Ala. Republicans at odds with the stay at home order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Republican state lawmakers have spoken out against the current stay at home order.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued the health order earlier this month which limited travel to only “essential activities." Thousands of small businesses not deemed essential had to close.
Some Republican leaders have taken to social media urging the governor to reopen the economy.
State Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, said in a Facebook post that “the people of our state are suffering far worse from being shutdown than they are suffering from the virus.”
Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Daphne said it was unfair that big box stores could operate while smaller ones could not.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he wishes some businesses would have been allowed to reopen this month.
“I had hoped that we could have done that earlier when it comes to smaller businesses being allowed to reopen. Also with medical procedures. I hear from a lot of constituents who are not able to get a gallbladder removed or kidney stone removed," Orr said. "The governor and the state public health officer have done a good job of trying to keep the state focused.”
The governor will hold a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. to update the public on COVID-19.
