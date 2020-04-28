Stars and Strikes in Columbus preparing to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Under Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s plan to reopen the state, bowling alleys are among the places allowed to let customers inside.
Stars and Strikes in Columbus is currently still closed, but co-owner Chris Albano said they plan to open their doors next week.
Every other bowling lane will be kept empty and items such as balls and shoes will be sanitized between each group of people. Albano said they will have disposable paper menus and will limit the number of people allowed inside the arcade.
"We're going to do headcounts so the guideline we're going to start with is the total number of games, swipers, player positions you have in the arcade, divided by two,” said Albano. “So, we're going to allow half the capacity that the games provide."
Guests will not be required to wear masks but Albano said employees will be wearing masks and gloves for phase one of the reopening. Hand sanitizer will also be placed throughout the building to encourage people to keep their hands clean.
