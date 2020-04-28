Storms on the Horizon Again for Wednesday Afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday brings a mix of sun and clouds and a warm-up as southerly winds take over again, bumping afternoon highs to the other side of 80 degrees again. We stay dry though until rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday when another storm system makes its way across the Southeast.
Storms out ahead of the cold front associated with this system will push eastward across the Valley as early as mid-afternoon tomorrow and clear out by 9-10PM ET. As of right now, the Valley is under a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather, but we still don’t expect major concerns here—especially compared to the other severe weather events we’ve seen thus far this month. The main threat would be damaging winds possible along the line of storms as it moves from East Alabama into West Georgia with the tornado threat much lower in comparison.
We turn briefly cooler on Thursday into Friday morning with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s, but a big warm-up looks to be in the cards for us over the weekend. We could see our first 90 degree day of the year in some parts of the Valley by next Monday! And past this Wednesday, the weather looks bone dry until another chance of storms returns by the middle of next week.
