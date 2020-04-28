Storms on the Horizon Again for Wednesday Afternoon

Storms out ahead of the cold front associated with this system will push eastward across the Valley as early as mid-afternoon tomorrow and clear out by 9-10PM ET. As of right now, the Valley is under a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather, but we still don’t expect major concerns here—especially compared to the other severe weather events we’ve seen thus far this month. The main threat would be damaging winds possible along the line of storms as it moves from East Alabama into West Georgia with the tornado threat much lower in comparison.