Thunderstorms Roll Back in on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will move back in Wednesday afternoon and evening with some of the storms on the strong side. We’ll monitor for any potential pockets for gusty or damaging winds, but we don’t anticipate severe weather on a widespread basis. We will cool down briefly on Thursday with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s early Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Look for the sunshine to return by the end of the week and over the weekend with a big warm-up in store: highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday, them mid to upper 80s over the weekend. Some communities will see their first 90 degree readings of the spring in the Sunday through Tuesday time-frame as the forecast stays dry. Look for another shot of rain by the middle of next week, then another brief cool-down to end next week.