Virginia murder suspect arrested in Troup County

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WTVM) - A murder suspect from Virginia was taken into custody in Troup County today.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of that a suspect in a murder in Clifton Forge, Va. could be heading to the Troup County area.
An investigator with the sheriff’s office encountered a vehicle the suspect was believed to be in at approximately 11:26 a.m.
The investigator and the LaGrange Police Department made a traffic stop in the 400 block of New Franklin Rd.
41-year-old Michael Kenneth Staples was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the Troup County Jail.
There is no word at this time when he will be extradited to Virginia.
