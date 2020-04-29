Benchmark: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:23 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $515 million in the period.

Benchmark shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.23, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

