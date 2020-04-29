Columbus husband and wife separated by COVID-19 reunite at Covenant Woods

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - They say the power of love never fails and that seems to be the case for one senior couple in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Murray and Barbara Bradfield, like many senior couples, have been separated due to social distancing practices and their increased chance to contract the virus.
Murray Bradfield is a resident of Covenant Woods in Columbus.
“They’re doing the best they can to keep the virus out of the complex and we are all just having to do the best we can given the circumstances,” said Murray Bradfield.
Murray and Barbara were given the opportunity to reunite with one another, from a safe distance at the facility.
“We pass a lot of time just being together,” said Murray. "That’s so important to have a good marriage is to be together, to talk together, to laugh together, to cry together.
Murray and Barbara hope they can be reunited for good soon.
