Columbus Tech offering free online professional development classes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College is offering temporary access to free online professional development classes.
The classes offered are an effort to keep the community’s workforce strong and prepared for the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes are available for anyone who wishes to take them.
The courses are self-paced, soft-skills courses that cover a variety of topics that are useful in any work environment.
The classes include time management, customer service training, business writing, and many more. The classes take about two hours to complete. Once the course is completed, the users will receive a congratulatory email followed by a printable certificate within two business days.
