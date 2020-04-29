Crowder ready for NFL challenge

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s the new Pride of Harris County High School, and his alma mater is spreading the word on the signboard in front of the school. But former Tiger Tae Crowder isn’t celebrating being an NFL Draft pick anymore. He was hard at work with other area football players on Tuesday, getting ready for the next phase of his career as a New York Giant. And he’s feeling right at home doing those workouts at Durham Field.
“It’s home for me,” Crowder said. “There’s so many memories, the crowds, everything, just the whole environment, coming back out here where it started.”
Saturday was long for Crowder, but the grind having to wait until the very last pick just seemed fitting to him.
“The TV was on,” said Crowder. “It was like “On the Clock” and as we were on the clock, they were on the phone with me. They were asking me if I was ready to be a Giant. One I committed to it, the pick was in. All I wanted was my mom to hear my name being called. That’s a blessing. That’s something I always wanted, whether it was the first name or the last. It happened and I just thank God for everything.”
Being taken with that last pick earns him the title “Mr. Irrelevant.” He’s embracing the whole experience, along with the challenge the title implies.
“It’s crazy how it worked out because it’s me, all my life, just going through different things all my life. Just being Mr. Irrelevant, that fits me perfect. I feel like I’m ready to attack.”
And he didn't waste any time, getting back on the practice field almost immediately.
“That’s how it should be,” Crowder said.” You don’t want to sit around and enjoy it too much because of what got me here is the work, just working hard and doing different things to get me here. That’s what it took, so I’m back at it. I just want to be the best when I get there. I don’t want to worry about this, worry about that – I just want to go there in the best shape I can and just be ready for whatever they’re throwing at me.”
“I’m just excited, man. This is something I dreamed of all my life so I’m just ready to get after it. I’ve just got to go in, do what I’ve been doing, focus, and keep working hard and God’s got the rest.”
