Former U.S. Homeland Security secretary endorses Democratic Senate candidate Teresa Tomlinson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Columbus mayor and Democratic Senate candidate, Teresa Tomlinson, announced a big endorsement Wednesday.
Former U.S. Homeland Security secretary, Jeh Johnson, is throwing his support behind Tomlinson in the Democratic primary.
Johnson called Tomlinson a “get-it-done public official” who understands public safety.
Tomlinson’s first TV ad also premiered this week. The ad features jab against Georgia’s governor and her opponent, incumbent Senator Davis Perdue.
