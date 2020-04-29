Ga. DPH hosting pop up COVID-19 specimen collection site in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is holding a pop up COVID-19 specimen collection site in the Fountain City.
The West Central Health District will open the site at Dorothy Height Elementary School on Benning Dr.
The site will be open on Saturday, May 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 3 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced yesterday the symptomatic Georgians and asymptomatic Georgians who work in frontline sectors can undergo a free COVID-19 test. Click here to see if you qualify.
