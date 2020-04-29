Gorgeous Weather To End The Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong cold front will push across the area tonight. Ahead of it, gusty showers & storms will break out across the WTVM viewing area. The overall severe risk is very low.
Behind the front, cooler temps & low humidity return for Thursday & Friday. Expect lots of sunshine & breezy conditions. Highs will generally be in the 70s & lows in the 40s & 50s.
A hot dome of high pressure will build over the southeast over the weekend, giving us an early summer feel. Highs will soar to near 90, with lots of sun, and muggy air. The heat looks to break late next week as a cold front brings more seasonable temperatures to the region.
