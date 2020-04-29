Hospitals see decrease in ER visits amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volumes in emergency departments across the country have declined in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s interim director of emergency services, Jack Rodgers, recent studies show people are losing their jobs, resulting in the loss of insurance and some are nervous about contracting the virus at hospitals.
Rodgers said although they can’t fix the monetary problems, they can assure people that visit the emergency room are still safe.
“We can encourage those who are anxious about coming to the emergency department i to understand that ERs across the country and especially here in our area, where we work hard to make sure it's a clean and safe environment, are probably the safest environments to come into for someone who is in need,” said Rodgers.
He also encourages people who are anxious abut coming to the emergency room to wear masks. Rodgers said it’s the best protection for coming into the emergency department environment.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.