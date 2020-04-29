’It was all about never giving up’ Local musician appears on ‘The Voice’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local musician is now a national TV star after starring in this season of the hit show, The Voice.
Mike Jerel, originally from Ashburn, Georgia, but no stranger to Columbus, has played at several events in town, including, Jazz on the River and the Uptown Concert Series.
Jerel was able to make it past the blind auditions, choosing Grammy award winning singer John Legend as his coach. He even stayed in for two knockout rounds. Jerel said it’s all about following your dream.
"It was all about just never giving up on the dream, never giving up on the possibility of there being even more opportunities and more doors to open,” said Jerel. “So, that was motivation for me to know that the possibility was still there. It could still happen."
This was the third time Jerel auditioned for the show.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.