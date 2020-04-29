Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida governor prepares for phase 1 of reopening state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to announce his plan to begin reopening the state. He said during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday that he'll announce plans for the first phase of reopening the state on Wednesday. DeSantis largely painted a positive picture of how the state has responded to the virus outbreak, saying it hasn’t been as large a problem as many people predicted. He said phase one of the reopening “is not a very big leap.” According to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Florida has had about 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to about 1,170 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT
Outrage as Floridians navigate glitches on unemployment site
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Many unemployed Floridians seeking financial assistance are expressing shock at finding their claims deemed ineligible after waiting more than a month to have their application processed. The state’s CONNECT website to check status of claims was down for maintenance over the weekend, further frustrating thousands waiting for assistance after losing their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak. The website functioned erratically Monday, with many users getting repeated error messages. Many who filed on the state’s outdated website have been waiting five or six weeks with their claim stuck in pending status. And many were deemed ineligible, despite believing they met the requirements.
CONVICTED MAN DIES
Florida man convicted of killing 77-year-old dies in prison
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man convicted of killing a 77-year-old man in a Palm Beach County parking lot has died in prison. The Department of Corrections confirmed 51-year-old Danny Michael Harrigan died of natural causes on Feb. 2 at Lake Correctional Institute. He was one year into a life sentence for killing Bernard Fairman in Sept. 2018. Harrigan was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019. His mother told The Palm Beach Post in an email that her son was found in septic shock and taken to a hospital. She maintained his innocence as she did during the trial.
FATAL CRASH
Woman dies after T-bone crash
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman is dead following a T-bone crash. The Broward Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Pamela Ennis died shortly after the Monday night crash at a Dania Beach intersection. Ennis had been driving her car eastbound through the intersection when a southbound car slammed into her. Ennis, as well as the driver and passenger from the other car, were taken to a nearby hospital. Ennis later died. Investigators didn’t say which driver had the right of way. No charges were reported.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON
Trump says US closer to testing international air travelers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is considering requiring travelers on certain international flights to undergo temperature and virus checks. Trump says it hasn't been determined yet whether the federal governor or the airlines would conduct the testing, and “Maybe it’s a combination of both." Trump’s comments Tuesday came during a White House event touting a loan program designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic, the Paycheck Protection Program. He said the Small Business Administration has processed more loans in 14 days than it has in the previous 14 years.
DRUG KINGPIN-EARLY RELEASE
Judge: No early prison release for Cali cartel cocaine lord
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Miami federal judge has ruled that one of the most notorious Colombian cocaine cartel kingpins will not be released early from a U.S. prison over claims of ill health and coronavirus fears. The judge's ruling Tuesday found that 81-year-old Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela's health problems are not dire enough to merit compassionate release. Rodriguez Orejuela was a chieftain of Colombia's Cali cartel responsible for smuggling some $2.1 billion in cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s. He has served about half of a 30-year prison sentence under a 2006 plea deal.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-GRADUATES
Caravan of decorated cars bring joy to high school seniors
Boca Raton, Fla. (AP) — Principals and staff members at some South Florida high schools set out on a mission to drive by the homes of their graduating seniors and wish them well. The caravans of decorated cars set out Saturday in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale. They delivered big signs for each senior in the brief stops in front of each home. The students won't be getting the traditional cap and gown graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the staff members said they wanted to bring some joy to the kids and recognize their accomplishments.
SEAWORLD-FEDERAL LOAN
After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks fed loan
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking a loan from a federal program meant to help businesses retain workers during pandemic-related shutdowns. But a labor group said this week that the theme park company is undeserving because it furloughed 95% of its employees. SeaWorld operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks across the U.S. The company said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program. The program offers four-year loans of between $1 million and $25 million to medium-sized businesses. Principal and interest payments are deferred for a year.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
Federal trial opens over Florida's felon voting law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal trial began Monday that could help settle whether impoverished Florida felons can be denied the right to vote. Voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment in 2018 that allowed felons to regain the right to vote. But the Florida Republican-controlled Legislature passed a bill that was later signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis stipulating that felons must pay all legal financial obligations before their voting rights can be restored. A consolidated class action suit before a U.S. District judge in Tallahassee will consider the constitutional merits of that law. In a state that holds great sway in national politics, the case could have wide ramifications.
COCKFIGHTING RING
13 arrested at cockfight after tip to deputies
FROSTPROOF, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a tip to deputies has led to 13 arrests at a cockfighting event in rural Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Frostproof home on Saturday. They reported finding wounded and bloody roosters, a fighting ring, acrylic spurs and scales. Officials say detectives from the sheriff’s agriculture crimes unit obtained a search warrant for the property, which led to the discovery of sparring gloves with spurs, vitamins, antibiotics, performance-enhancing drugs and blood-clotting ointments. The man and woman who live at the property face multiple felony charges. Deputies also arrested 11 spectators.