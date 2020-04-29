Law enforcement enforcing Ala. governor’s Safer at Home Order

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local law enforcement officers said they have the power to enforce Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home Order that goes into effect Thursday at 5 p.m.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, they can issue citations and fines to businesses who defy that order as well as individuals who don’t follow the guidelines, gather in large groups, or don’t follow social distancing guidelines.
Jones said they’re hoping to avoid issuing citations and instead are asking people to be safe and follow the governor’s orders.
“We certainly want people to be safe,” said Jones. “That's what our bottom line is. As a last resort, we would issue a citation. We'd like to avoid that if we can. All we ask is people to be cooperative.”
Jones said these citations can cost up to $500 plus court costs. He said during the stay at home order, they only issued two secondary citations for violating the health guidelines.
