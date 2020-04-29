Local religious leaders talk plans for reopening houses of worship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although never forced to close their doors, houses of worship are beginning to lay out plans for phasing back into in-person services in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Some have gone completely online for the time being, others are hosting drive-up church services.
Weeks ago, houses of worship almost all moved online or to drive-in services, because even though they were allowed to gather all-along, there’s been mandates against gatherings of 10 or more. Several pastors said they will continue that distance a little longer, then work toward a soft opening.
“What we say around our church is we’re interested in spreading hope, not the virus,” said Dennis Lacy, pastor of North Highland Church.
Even though many things shut down or stalled during the coronavirus pandemic, houses of worship kept their faith and adjusted their way of doing things.
“We’re continuing to do online through Facebook live and then uploading that event to YouTube that’s what we’re planning on doing," First United Methodist Phenix City’s Pastor Ralph Wooten said.
Even though Georgia and Alabama both are starting to see restrictions lift, religious leaders say they’re taking it slow in terms of coming back together as a congregation inside.
“We’re going to be slow, we’re going to take out time, we’re going to continue to worship outside, commune with nature, honor God, and try to keep people safe,” said Dr. Ralph Huling, pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.
“We are planning on doing drive- in at least until the end of May and then we’ll probably start in phases coming back,” said Colley Williams from New Covenant Church.
“We’re going to make sure people feel comfortable when they come back together so they can really worship the lord and not be too terribly awkward,” Lacy said.
New Covenant Church and St. James Missionary Baptist said they will continue drive-up services. Others said they will stick it out online until they feel safe.
“We submit to what the leaders say. They say we can do it but we don’t have to, and I’m not going to put my congregation at risk right now," Williams said.
“If the song Amazing Grace is played on 33, 78, 45 ipods, pandora or spotify, it’s still Amazing Grace. Whether we’re worshiping inside the sanctuary or outside, we’re still honoring God and we’re edifying the people,” Huling said.
Some leaders said they are planning on hosting a service in person this Sunday or a so-called soft opening this weekend.
