Midland, Ga. woman stuck on cruise ship due to CDC’s ‘No Sail Order’

Los Angeles, Ca. (WTVM) - A local woman is one of thousands of crew members stuck onboard cruise ships due to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s current No Sail Order.
Melinda Mann of Midland, Georgia said she’s been stuck onboard a cruise ship for more than 45 days.
“Since March 14th, we’ve just been floating aimlessly," Mann said.
Mann said she is one of nearly 800 crew members stuck onboard Holland America’s MS Oosterdam that has been without passengers since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I get three hours, one hour at a time meal breaks to go get a quick lunch and go outside. Other than that, I spend all my time in my room. So, I have not hugged anybody in weeks. I have not touched anybody in weeks. When we get to meal times, we are not allowed to face each other. We sit one person per table all facing one direction," Mann described.
This is due to the CDC’s current No Sail Order preventing passengers from boarding ships.
“There is no end date for this for me. I’m here until the U.S. government decides to let me in. And they have not provided an end date for that," Mann said.
The CDC’s order says it’s intent is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., preserve medical resources on land and protect ship personnel.
“We’re not a sick ship. I’ve offered to be tested for COVID before going to shore, but they’re not just accepting that," Mann said.
The No Sail Order estimates there are nearly 100 ships that remain at sea with more than 80,000 crew onboard.
“Outside of the Bahamas, they’re calling it an Armada. There’s so many cruise ships floating out there and the same thing here on the West Coast," Mann said.
Mann’s feelings have turned to frustration.
“I was born in Florida and raised in Georgia. Went to Brookstone. I went to the University of Alabama for a few years. I think I have a very typical southern life and I’ve always loved the United States and now, my country doesn’t want me and they won’t let me in. And it’s heartbreaking," Mann said.
Mann said they docked in Los Angeles to get fuel on Tuesday.
“Against my will, the police let the ship take me away. I’m being taken to Mexico against my will," Mann said.
According to Mann, she will be transferred to another ship in Mexico.
Mann said she’s reached out to both of Georgia’s U.S. Senators, the California Governor’s Office, the White House, and even tweeted at President Trump himself as she’s desperate to come home.
“The rationale I was given by lawyers is the only way I’m getting off this ship is by the CDC restricting its order, an act of Congress, a court ruling, or an act of the president," Mann said.
News Leader 9 reached out to the CDC and Holland America for comment and is awaiting their response.
