Muscogee County Municipal Court Clerk endorses Jon Ossoff for Senate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Bishop is endorsing Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is running for Senator Davis Perdue’s seat.
Bishop and Ossoff said they were introduced to each other by congressman and civil rights leader, John Lewis, several years ago.
"I've been in elected office for 28 years,” said Bishop. “The people of Columbus have been very kind to me. They've been very supportive. They know that I believe in strong leadership and they are looking for strong leadership and we know that Jon is our candidate."
"With this current public health crisis, we need to come together and make sure that everyone can afford the healthcare that they need, that everyone can afford the medicine that they need,” said Ossoff. “I'm honored by Vivian's support and excited to work with her and serve the people."
The primary election in Georgia has been postponed until June 9.
