One dead after shooting on 10th Ave. South in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting on 10th Ave. South and Fontaine Rd. in Phenix City on Tuesday, Apr. 28.
Officers responded to the area at approximately 8:25 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where medical staff pronounced him dead more than three hours later at 11:34 p.m.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending family notification.
The body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
Police say the details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time. Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact PCPD at 334-298-0611.
