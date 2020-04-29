Senators David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler, Army Secretary visit Fort Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - U.S. Senators David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, visited Fort Benning on Wednesday, April 29, to observe COVID-19 response protocols and risk mitigation techniques in training.
Senator Perdue is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The senators and Secretary McCarthy met with soldiers and base leadership, viewed training exercises, and observed COVID-19 safeguards at Martin Army Community Hospital.
“Fort Benning continues to lead the way, even during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator David Perdue. “I was honored to welcome Secretary McCarthy back to Georgia today to learn how General Brito and his team have helped our soldiers and their families navigate this uncertain time."
By implementing new safety measures, Fort Benning has been able to continue training operations and maintain readiness.
“Soldiers cannot achieve readiness purely through virtual means, and soldiers certainly can’t telework to combat,” said Secretary Ryan McCarthy. “We take our responsibility to protect our communities as seriously as our duty to defend this nation, and we will continue to use every reasonable means to meet both standards.”
"Our women and men in uniform are the very best we have to offer, and I appreciate their strong dedication to serving our nation during this unprecedented time,” said Senator Perdue.
