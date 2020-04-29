Senator David Perdue visits Ft. Benning with U.S. Army secretary

Senator David Perdue visits Ft. Benning with U.S. Army secretary
By Olivia Gunn | April 29, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 9:26 PM

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator David Perdue visited Fort Benning Wednesday along with Ryan McCarty, United States secretary of the Army.

Perdue and McCarthy met with soldiers, viewed training exercises, and observed COVID-19 safeguards at Martin Army Community Hospital.

“Fort Benning continues to lead the way, even during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator David Perdue.

By implementing new safety measures, Fort Benning has been able to continue training operations and maintain readiness.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.