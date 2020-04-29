Senator David Perdue visits Ft. Benning with U.S. Army secretary

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator David Perdue visited Fort Benning Wednesday along with Ryan McCarty, United States secretary of the Army.
Perdue and McCarthy met with soldiers, viewed training exercises, and observed COVID-19 safeguards at Martin Army Community Hospital.
“Fort Benning continues to lead the way, even during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator David Perdue.
By implementing new safety measures, Fort Benning has been able to continue training operations and maintain readiness.
