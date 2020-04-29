Story of Meriwether Co. coach living with ALS to become feature film

GREENVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The inspiring story of a Meriwether County high school football coach who was diagnosed with ALS will be the inspiration for a new faith-based film.
The film, which will be shot in Georgia, will tell the love story of Jeremy Williams and his wife Jennifer and their journey through life as Jeremy was diagnosed with ALS.
In 2009, while Jeremy was in the midst of his battle with ALS, he coached the Greenville High School Patriots to a perfect season and deep into the playoffs.
Coach Williams often traveled to practices in a golf cart and leaned on his fellow coaches at times to help him call plays, but he remained a constant figure at games and practices, leading his team to victory.
Those unfamiliar with the inspirational coach’s work on the sidelines may recall the family being featured on an episode of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” that transformed their farmhouse into a handicap accessible home to better accommodate Jeremy and their son with spina bifida.
“Our family feels extremely blessed to have this unique opportunity to partner with Sam, Steven, Sheila, and Rick to share the story God has given us to walk out for His Glory” says Jeremy & Jennifer Williams. “During this new season of our lives, what a perfect time to make a feature film highlighting God’s faithfulness and His ever present closeness to us.”
The film, currently being called “The Jeremy Williams Story," is based on his autobiography, “Tenacious.”
Producers say they are working to secure “A-list talent” for the project.
Production on the film is expected to begin at the end of 2020.
