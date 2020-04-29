Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon into the Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still some sunshine around for Wednesday morning, but more clouds will move in throughout the day as storm chances are on the rise this afternoon. We expect a couple of batches of storms through the late evening hours today, and fortunately we do not expect a widespread severe threat; however, the Valley is still under a Level 2/5 risk for the possibility of seeing strong to severe storms roughly from 1 PM to 1 AM EDT with damaging winds being the primary threat. The hail and weak tornado threat is much lower in comparison, but not zero. Most of us will just deal with some run-of-the-mill rain and storms. Even when there are breaks in the storms today, conditions will be warm and windy with south winds gusting to over 25 MPH.