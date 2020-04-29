Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon into the Evening

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still some sunshine around for Wednesday morning, but more clouds will move in throughout the day as storm chances are on the rise this afternoon. We expect a couple of batches of storms through the late evening hours today, and fortunately we do not expect a widespread severe threat; however, the Valley is still under a Level 2/5 risk for the possibility of seeing strong to severe storms roughly from 1 PM to 1 AM EDT with damaging winds being the primary threat. The hail and weak tornado threat is much lower in comparison, but not zero. Most of us will just deal with some run-of-the-mill rain and storms. Even when there are breaks in the storms today, conditions will be warm and windy with south winds gusting to over 25 MPH.
Thursday looks cooler with some lingering clouds around. Friday promises to kick-off another stretch of dry sunshine, though 40s are possible during the morning hours. Despite the brief cooldown with the incoming cold front associated with today’s storm system, the weather pattern turns much warmer by the weekend as temperatures surge back into the 80s with even our first 90 degree day of the year possible early next week. Rain chances look nil before a chance of showers and storms returns next Tuesday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.