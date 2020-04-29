Three Columbus High seniors surprised with rooftop dance with dads in place of prom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many high school seniors are missing out on moments they’ve been looking forward to for years. One of those moments is prom.
One Columbus family came together to give three Columbus High School seniors the prom they never imagined.
The fathers got together and surprised their daughters with a rooftop dance complete with pictures and music to make the night memorable. The three teens said they wouldn’t trade their 2020 prom for anything else.
"All of us are cousins so, family, our family is really close so we always have a good time together,” said Laney Green. “So, all of us out there was really fun.”
"So, it was a really sweet experience, something we got to have with our dads for something we were missing out on," mentioned Caroline Green.
"So, I think I would take that over a prom any day,” said Adlie Green.
The cousins said their daddy-daughter prom night was more than they ever could have imagined and the best part was it all being a surprise.
The girls said those moments will be the ones they hang on to as they journey on to college.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.