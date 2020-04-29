Zoe Pediatrics in Georgia offering COVID-19 testing for children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more COVID-19 test kits become available, private practices are offering testing for their patients.
Zoe Pediatrics in Georgia is administering tests for their patients. Dr. Stella Siriboe said it has it’s benefits.
“The nice thing about it is they’re getting less exposure, as opposed to if they go to the emergency room. They are exposed to all those adults that are sick and everything, but here, it’s only children and just our staff,” said Doctor Siriboe.
Zoe Pediatrics only sees children unless you’re already an established patient that’s 22 years old or younger. They are asking patients that meet the criteria for testing to call first for screening. Testing criteria includes fever, coughing, or recently traveled.
Siriboe said they’ve had children who have tested positive at their doctor’s office.
“We have had kids who have tested positive and have had symptoms, but they actually recovered at home. Hospitalization for children at this point, which we are really thankful for, is really low as compared to the adult population. But people need to remember that viruses can change,” said Siriboe.
Zoe Pediatrics is currently administering the severe acute respiratory COVID-19 test that involves a nasal swab.
“There’s actually now going to become available pretty soon an antibody blood test we can do as well that we can do through the lab center that we actually use," Siriboe said. "But we haven’t got that just yet or set up. What we’re looking forward to the next few months is that there is going to be a rapid test.”
Siriboe also said other pediatric offices are offering testing as well, and if your child is an established patient at another practice and experiencing coronavirus symptoms, you should reach out to their doctor to get tested.
