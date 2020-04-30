Auburn Mall announces reopening date after temporarily closing due to COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Mall announced its reopening date since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The mall will be open May 1 for stores to reopen or prepare for reopening. The reopening is in compliance with the latest local health order. Store hours and opening dates may vary.
Mall officials are closely monitoring the guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the department of public health to continue the best practices to provide a safe shopping experience. Stores inside the mall are doing the same.
Updates with information on store openings will be posted to the Auburn Mall’s Facebook page.
