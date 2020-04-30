Big Warm-Up Coming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our brief cool-down will last through Friday morning with most spots in the 40s when we wake up early Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon with sunshine returning, but as we get ready for the weekend the 80s will be back. Look for mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday - even the chance that a few folks will get to the 90 degree mark at some point Sunday afternoon or early evening. Both days will feature a lot of sun. Early next week, Monday should end up being the warmest day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s - the warmest day of 2020 for many folks. Clouds will increase Tuesday, and the weather pattern will be a bit unsettled for the rest of the week with a stalled out front in the area. The days with the highest chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday, but the coverage is still in question as of right now. Highs will drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s - more in line with seasonal averages - by the end of next week and the start of next weekend.