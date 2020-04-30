Columbus mayor extends COVID-19 restrictions on government buildings and parks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday that renews the public health state of emergency in Georgia through June 12, 2020.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced that considering the governor’s renewal of the state of emergency, he desires to continue the previously announced restrictions on the use of various Columbus Consolidated Government owned facilities.
See the restrictions below:
- General public access to all government buildings will be prohibited until 8:00 am May 18, 2020; however, all City departments will remain open and will provide services to citizens in a modified/non-traditional way.
- All outdoor areas of City parks and park restrooms will remain open provided that six (6) foot social distancing is practiced, however, all other facilities and recreational equipment located within the parks shall remain off limits through May 18, 2020 at 8:00 am, including but not limited to, tennis courts, basketball courts, volley ball courts, exercise stations, pavilions, and playground equipment.
These restrictions will expire as stated above unless further extended by the mayor.
Henderson is encouraging all business owners, customers, and the public to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on social distancing, including wearing a mask in public.
