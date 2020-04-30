Columbus police release surveillance photos of car theft suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are releasing surveillance photos of a suspected car thief in the hopes the public can help identify him.
Police say that on Apr. 26 at 8:40 p.m., a man can be seen unlawfully entering and driving away in a vehicle. The incident occurred at 14th St. and 2nd Ave.
The suspect was wearing an orange shirt, khaki shorts and a hat when he allegedly stole the 1997 red and gold Chevrolet Silverado.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the location of the stolen vehicle should contact CPD at 706-653-3424.
