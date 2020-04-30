Democratic Senate candidate talks recent comment made by Senator David Perdue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the primary a little more than a month away, Democrats in Georgia are taking advantage of the incumbent senator reportedly telling some supporters that the state of Georgia is in play.
Senator David Perdue’s spokesperson sent a statement that said, “From day one, our campaign has known that this will be a competitive race. We are confident that Georgia voters will re-elect David Perdue this November."
In the new world of online campaigning with no in-person events the last month and a half, there are three candidates hoping to become the Democratic nominee in the Senate race---former congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, auto executive Sarah Riggs Amico, and former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
News Leader 9 talked to Tomlinson Thursday afternoon about Perdue’s latest comments.
"Georgia is in play and has been in play for some time,” said Tomlinson. “Of course, we've known for five years now, we've had more Democrats in Georgia than Republicans."
Those numbers are from the ballots in recent primaries. Tomlinson, who has been holding virtual town halls, said President Donald Trump won Georgia with barely more than 50 percent, and Democrat Stacey Abrams barely lost the race for governor.
The primary battle between Tomlinson, Ossoff, and Amico will be June 9.
