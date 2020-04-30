Double Churches Middle School in Columbus sends special farewell to students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the school year ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Double Churches Middle School in Columbus organized a special farewell for its students.
Faculty and staff gathered in the bus loop of the school Thursday afternoon to say goodbye to their students from a distance.
They drove through the district’s neighborhoods with students’ names written on their car window along with messages like “we miss you so much” and we love you.”
