Geo Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $66.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the period.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $25.2 million, or 21 cents per share.
The private prison operator, based in Boca Raton, Florida, posted revenue of $605 million in the period.
Geo Group expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.
The company's shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 30% in the last 12 months.
