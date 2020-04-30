Gov. Kemp extends shelter in place order for at-risk Georgians

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s shelter in place order will expire throughout the Peach State at 11:59 p.m. this evening, but certain groups will have to continue following those protocols.
“The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials. I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people,” said Gov. Kemp.
The governor’s new executive order extends the public health emergency through June 12.
During that time, groups of at-risk Georgians will be required to continue sheltering in place. Groups involved in this order include those listed in the below graphic.
Nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities and similar community living homes will also be required to continue infection control protocols.
Gov. Kemp also says that businesses who are allowed to open are required to continue following social distancing and sanitation protocols through May 13.
I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure, and flattened the curve. We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over...Together, we will defeat this virus and emerge stronger," said Gov. Kemp.
