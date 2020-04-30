Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has extended his stay-at-home order through May 15 but adds that he will allow some nonessential retail businesses to reopen with precautions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor says the outbreak appears to have slowed in the state, but there’s no clear sign deaths and new cases are trending down. He’s allowing retail businesses to open next Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments. They can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He’s said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12.