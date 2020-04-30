Phenix City church donates food to families with drive-thru food bank

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A church in Phenix City is doing its part to help families during the COVID-19 crisis.
Potter’s House Baptist Church partnered with Feeding the Valley Food Bank to host a drive-thru food bank Thursday. Cars wrapped around the building beginning at 10 a.m.
Vehicles received a nice sized amount of food to take home to their families. Volunteers were on hand until there was no food left.
The Potters House said they were able to feed over 600 families.
